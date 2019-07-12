Full-timers making for full-on start for Brakes

After bouncing back from a drubbing at the hands of Coventry City to draw with Walsall, the tough tests keep on coming for Leamington with Solihull Moors the visitors tomorrow.

Brakes boss Paul Holleran admitted his side were given the runaround by the Sky Blues in the 4-0 defeat, especially in the first period.

However, he was delighted with the way they held their own against the Saddlers, with the home side only pegged back late on by a superb individual effort from former Leicester City frontman Kairo Edwards-John who is on trial with the League Two side.

Solihull Moors will be the third full-time visitors to the Phillips 66 Community Stadium in eight days and Holleran says the Conference Premier side will provide another early test of his side’s fitness levels.

“The full-time clubs are ahead of us and it will be slightly different to the last two games,” said Holleran.

“We will need to be fit, sharp and switched on. We have to match the full-time teams’ levels or otherwise they go to town on you.

“What they have done at Solihull in the last few years has been nothing short of incredible.

“We’ve got good relations with them and it’s good to carry that on.

“For Tim [Flowers} and Gary [Whild] who have been around in the game, it’s nice to see them doing well.”

The close relationship between the two clubs extends to on the field with Liam Daly and Matty Stenson set to make a return to the Phillips 66 Community Stadium with Moors, both having featured in the midweek win over a Birmingham City Development side.

Jordan Murphy is also back at the club where he spent the second half of last season and Holleran is backing him to continue his eyecatching loan form at Damson Park.

“The manager likes him I know.

“I always say that a loan spell is what you make it.

“On the back of a good spell with us it reminds the manager and it gives the player confidence.

“Jordan made the loan work for him and I said to him he needs to use it as a platform to do well at Solihull.

“If he applies himself he’s good enough to make the matchday squad.”

Another player hoping to impress is Gift Mussa who appeared as a trialist in Brakes’ opening three encounters.

The midfielder left Coventry United at the end of last season to seal a deal higher up the Pyramid and speaking before the clash with Walsall, Holleran said he had made a good early impression.

“He’s done really well in the two games he’s played.

“He’s certainly better than the level he’s been playing.

“He’s done with Coventry United and there are clubs at Step 3 and 4 who want to sign him. However, he wants to have a go at Step 2.

“He’s got something about him and we want to have an extended look at him.”