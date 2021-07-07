Here they are! Leamington Brakes' league fixtures for the new season

Manager Paul Holleran

Gateshead will be Leamington Brakes’ first visitors of the season when National League North kicks off on Saturday, August 14.

The fixture list was released on Wednesday, with their first away trip of the campaign at Alfreton Town the following weekend.

The August bank holiday will see Spennymoor Town at the Your Co-op Community Stadium on Saturday 28th and Brakes at Brackley Town on Monday 30th.

Farsley Celtic will be their first midweek visitors on Tuesday, October 26.

Boxing Day will take Leamington to Gloucester City, with the home fixture on January 2. AFC Telford United are the visitors in between on December 28.

On Good Friday, April 15 Brakes host Brackley Town and travel to Telford on Easter Monday, the 18th.

Kidderminster Harriers visit on bank holiday Monday, May 2 before the list concludes at AFC Fylde on May 7.

In preparation for the 2021-22 campaign, manager Paul Holleran has made his first new signing of the summer. Forward Kieran Cook joins Brakes having played for Alvechurch, Stourbridge and Rushall Olympic.

Holleran said: “We did actually try to sign him a couple of years ago but it didn’t quite happen.

“He has played 100 plus games at Step 3 which gives you a good grounding and makes you nice and robust.

“He’s a great young lad, has lots of ability, lots of potential, and we’ve probably just got to make him more consistent, and with a few tweaks here and there we think he could be a good Step 2 player, and if you are a good Step 2 player at 20 years of age then anything can happen!”

Goalkeeper Jake Weaver has agreed a new deal to stay for the 2021/2022 season.

The 24-year-old, who has made 62 appearances for Brakes over the last two truncated campaigns said: “I’m very grateful to be given the opportunity to sign for my third season at Leamington,’ said Weaver.

“We have a good group of players with a strong work ethic and desire to improve.

“I’m looking forward to the new season beginning and I’m positive that we’ll be able to hit the ground running and have a strong season.”

Jack Edwards was the scorer, converting a cross from Stephan Morley in Brakes’ Tuesday evening friendly with Worcester, who won with two late second-half goals.

Brakes host Coventry City tomorrow (Saturday) in their next warm-up and Walsall on Tuesday evening.

FIXTURES

Leamington FC's Vanarama National League North 2021-22 season:

August 2021

Sat 14: Gateshead (H)

Sat 21: Alfreton Town (A)

Sat 28: Spennymoor Town (H)

Mon 30: Brackley Town (A)

September

Sat 4: Curson Ashton (H)

Sat 11: Boston United (H)

Sat 25: Hereford (A)

October

Sat 9: Guiseley (A)

Sat 16: York City (H)

Sat 23: Darlington (A)

Tue 26: Farsley Celtic (H)

Sat 30: Kettering Town (H)

November

Sat 6: Blyth Spartans (A)

Sat 13: Chorley (A)

Sat 20: Southport (H)

December

Sat 4: Chester (A)

Sat 11: Bradford Park Ave (H)

Sun 26: Gloucester City (A)

Tue 28: AFC Telford Utd (H)

January 2022

Sun 2: Gloucester City (H)

Sat 8: Kid’minster Harriers (A)

Sat 15: AFC Fylde (H)

Sat 22: Gateshead (A)

Sat 29: Blyth Spartans (H)

February

Sat 5: Kettering Town (A)

Sat 12: Chorley (H)

Sat 19: Southport (A)

Mon 21: Bradford Park Ave (A)

Sat 26: Chester (H)

March

Sat 5: Boston Utd (A)

Sat 12: Hereford (H)

Sat 19: Guiseley (H)

Tue 22: Farsley Celtic (A)

Sat 26: York City (A)

April

Sat 2: Darlington (H)

Sat 9: Spennymoor Town (A)

Fri 15: Brackley Town (H)

Mon 18: AFC Telford (A)

Sat 23: Alfreton Town (H)

Sat 30: Curzon Ashton (A)

May

Mon 2: Kid’minster Harriers (H)