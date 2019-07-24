In-form Baines hoping to follow Root of Mousley

An incredible run of form has seen young star George Baines crowned the Courier & Weekly News cricketer of the month for June.

Baines, 14, has starred with the bat for his side Kenilworth over the past few weeks, racking up hundreds of runs as the club battles to steer clear of the lower reaches of the Warwickshire League Division One table.

Sponsored by Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins Solicitors, the Courier & Weekly News cricketer of the month award has recognised George’s scores of 83 not out against Wanderers, followed by 82 in a draw against Harborne the following week.

However, the icing on the cake for Kenilworth’s talented youngster, who also represents Warwickshire in age group cricket, was a superb 110 the very next week in a Sunday side draw with Berkswell in Arden League Division Three.

Baines, who is following in the footsteps of one of last year’s winners, Dan Mousley, who made his full Warwickshire debut against Essex earlier this month and just a week after his 18th birthday, said: “I am most proud of the century I scored against Berkswell.

“It was a great team performance and I contributed to the game with my first 100, which I was pleased about.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing for Kenilworth this season.

“The seniors and whole club are really supportive of the juniors coming through. It’s a great set-up and run entirely by volunteers, like many clubs.”

Baines, who is a Kenilworth School student, has been playing cricket since the age of just seven and scored 87 in his first game for Warwickshire under-tens.

What then, does the future hold for the talented young batsman, who also keeps wicket and last year skippered Knowle & Dorridge under-13s to glory in the national Vitality under-13 T20 competition?

“Down the line, I am keen to spend some time in Australia playing grade cricket and my aim is to play for the Warwickshire senior side.

“Ultimately, of course, England is my dream - my shirt number is 66 as Joe Root is my role model as a team player,” he said.

Kevin Mitchell, a partner at award sponsors Blythe Liggins, said: “It’s great to see talented young cricketers such as George not only being given their chance to play senior cricket but also thriving.

“To score a senior club century at 14 is very impressive and it’s clear George is a very talented cricketer.

“Everyone at Blythe Liggins wishes him well for his future.”

Baines’ prize as cricketer of the month is a box of six new balls for his club.

