Kennington Athletic are Southam United's second opponents

Southam United ready to start the new season (Pictures by Rhian Whitmarsh Tilley)

Despite having to wait another week to get the new season underway, Southam United had the best possible start to their Oxfordshire Senior League Premier Division campaign with a 2-0 win at Launton Sports, writes David Hucker.

After an early chance for Wendel Mayo, which went just wide, Southam went ahead in the 17th minute.

Luca Lenihan picked up a long ball down the right-hand side, which was misjudged by the on-rushing keeper and finished well.

Luca Lenihan scores

Goalkeeper and Player of the Match Lewis Hudson had to be alert and saw plenty of action making several crucial saves as Launton looked for a way back.

However, to Saints’ relief, Simon Barby wrapped up the points deep into added time from the penalty spot.

“After the disappointment of last week, it was good to be back playing again and to get all three points in our first match in a new league,” said manager Richard Kay.

“It was a good first goal for Luca who goes into the Southam club history books as the first player to score in the football pyramid for nearly five years.”