Leamington sign Carline on loan from Moors

Leamington have signed George Carline on a month’s loan from National League Premier side Solihull Moors.

The Derby-born 26-year-old has made 90 appearances for Moors since joining them from Hednesford Town in the 2016/17 campaign and came on as a substitute in their 2-1 defeat of Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

He signed a deal in March to take him through to the end of the 2019/20 campaign with Tim Flowers’ side and Holleran said he was a player he has kept tabs on for a while.

“He is someone I have tried to sign on a number of occasions but he has always had slightly better offers,” admitted Holleran who is currently without the suspended Junior English and Jordan Murphy.

“He can play full-back and midfield and he’s a great option for us.

“I’m delighted to have him on board as he brings a few different tools.”