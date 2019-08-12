Lee Bullen strong favourite for Sheffield Wednesday job, Charlton Athletic still want Brighton striker, Celtic chase Brentford's £7m-rated defender

The latest rumours from across the Championship (12th August 2019).

Lee Bullen is now the strong favourite to be given the Sheffield Wednesday job on a permanent basis, with his odds currently at 1/10. (Sky Bet)

Charlton Athletic still hope to sign Brighton striker Tomer Hemed, with the club waiting for the deal to be ratified by the EFL after submitting the paperwork before last week’s deadline. (The 72)

Celtic are believed to be chasing Brentford’s £7m-rated left-back Rico Henry, as they look to secure a replacement for Kieran Tierney. (Scottish Sun)

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland could yet leave the club this summer, with a host of European sides believed to be monitoring the £32m-rated ‘keeper’s situation. (The Sun)

Bristol City striker Matty Taylor looks set for a return to his boyhood club Oxford United, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Ashton Gate. (Bristol Post)

Inter ace Facundo Colidio, who was said to be a key target for Leeds United over the summer, looks set to join Belgian side Sint Truiden on loan instead. (Football Italia)

Leeds United are said to have missed out on a deadline day move for Liverpool’s Ryan Kent because the Reds demanded £10m - double what Leeds were willing to pay. (Daily Star)