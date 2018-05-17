Bishops boss bows out having guided his side to four trophies

Outgoing Bishops Itchington boss Ian McIntosh is leaving on a high having guided the club to a unprecedented quadruple.

McIntosh is moving back to Stoke-on-Trent to help his wife run her pub having guided the Banbury & District & Lord Jersey League side to three cup final wins and the Premier Division title.

Bishops finished 12 points clear of their nearest rivals and McIntosh admitted the full house of league trophies was something they had targeted.

“We spoke pre-season about what we wanted to achieve during the upcoming season and we agreed as a squad we felt that winning the Premier Division and all three league trophies was a possibility,” said McIntosh.

“Throughout the season the depth of the squad and unbelievable team spirit have driven us on each week and allowed us to achieve our target.

“As a manager you like to take credit by picking a side and hope it’s the right one and it gets you the results you need. But the true credit here belongs to the squad and I would like to thank them all for their support, dedication, hard work and desire to win a history-making quadruple that I am sure won’t be matched for many years to come.”

In addition to winning four trophies, Bishops also had the league’s leading goalscorer in Ed Kostiuk, who scored 33 goals from 23 appearances and 49 in all competitions.