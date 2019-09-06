March challenged to maintain good start through to April

Paul Holleran has challenged striker Josh March to maintain his fine form past August.

March has made a rip-roaring start to his Brakes career, scoring seven times in the month to lift Leamington up to sixth in the National League North table.

He notched both goals in the 2-0 win at home to Blyth make it three consecutive wins for Brakes but Holleran says it is has not just been the former Alvechurch front-man’s goals which have caught his eye.

“You can never be too sure about a player,” said Holleran.

“You do your homework and on a player assessment he ticks every box.

“If he hadn’t scored a goal all August his performances would still be okay.

“He offers such a lot up front for the team.

“He’s got great feet, holds the ball up well and got two goals from the wide right area on Saturday.

“He’s done great along with Kaiman Anderson who has been a bit of an unsung hero.

“The challenge for these players, they key, is to do it for 45 games, not just five or six.”

Brakes head to Altrincham tomorrow after the luxury of a blank midweek following the postponement of their home clash with Hereford due to international call-ups for the Bulls.

And, while a hectic August schedule has propelled his side into the heart of the play-off battle, Holleran is convinced the postponement did his side a favour.

“I watched the game between Kidderminster and Brackley and you can see it has been tough on Kidderminster.

“Despite being full-time they are operating with a small squad and you could see the schedule has really taken its toll on them.”

Holleran is now hoping the buffer to the bottom two allows his side to play with freedom over the coming weeks.

“You look at the bottom three and four who haven’t got the points and they are already under pressure and it affects their performances.

“When you’ve got the points there is a feelgood factor and we can’t wait for the next game, we’re looking forward to the challenge.”