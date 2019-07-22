Myton Hospice set to miss out after Brakes’ friendly cancellation

Racing Club Warwick chairman Gary Vella has expressed his disappointment after tomorrow night’s annual charity clash with Leamington was called off.

The Conference North side issued a short statement, saying: “Disappointingly we have had to cancel our forthcoming Pre-Season friendly with near neighbours Racing Club Warwick, scheduled for Tuesday 23 July, due to injuries and player availability.”

The cancellation comes on the back of Coventry City pulling out of an under-23 friendly at Townsend Meadow last week, also due to a player shortage.

“I’m very disappointed that the game isn’t happening, especially after Coventry pulled out last week,” said Vella.

“But I do respect the reasons, especially if they don’t have the right numbers squad-wise.

“The game against Leamington is very much looked forward to and a fair few Leamington fans have contacted us in dismay.

“Obviously the biggest disappointment for me is the loss of charity money.

“We have raised a lot over the past few years for Myton Hospice and this game was getting known for the cause.

“We were expecting a 600-plus crowd and so the opportunity to raise some serious money has been lost this year.”

Brakes wrap-up their pre-season campaign on Saturday with a home clash with West Bromwich Albion Under-23s, while Racing Club travel to Alcester.