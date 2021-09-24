New boss won't let Racing Club Warwick go down this season

Racing Club Warwick manager Scott Easterlow

Racing Club Warwick’s manager Scott Easterlow, back for his second stint at the helm, having guided the club to promotion two years ago, has been talking about his hopes for the season.

On Saturday the team secured their first Midland Football League Premier division win by dispatching Wolverhampton Casuals comfortably 3-0 at Townsend Meadow, for a huge boost to confidence.

Easterlow said: “We got promoted a couple of seasons ago now and it took the club years to get out of that division. This club should not be in a relegation battle like we currently are and I wont allow us to go down.

Goal celebrations against Wolverhampton Casuals

“So my first objective is to secure our status in this league and then push on from there and finish as high as we can.

“We are a young side so a lot of these lads now will gain vital experience this year which will put us in good stead for next season. We’re still in the FA Vase and league cup so hopefully we can have a few good cup runs this year.”

After the inevitable movement of players - in and out- since he took over from Jason Pyott earlier this month, Easterlow explained: “I’m sure people will see in the next few weeks that we will start to get it right on the pitch but for that to happen we need to make sure everything is done right off the pitch first.

“It isn’t going to happen overnight while Saturday was a good result and you could see the players we’ve brought in and the qualities they will bring to the group, we are still a long way off where I want us to be.

“We played well in patches Saturday but we can and will perform better as we go forward.”

Easterlow had quickly rung the changes against Casuals and there were four debutants adding to three others who were signed in the past two weeks and Hannibal Salami came in from the Under 23s.

It wasn’t until the 70th minute that Racing nerves were settled when Eli Bako calmly controlled the ball and scored after a Casuals headed clearance.

Minutes later skipper Sam Jackson set new striker Miracle Okafor free to slot home and Warwick finished off strongly with the goal of the game from Isaac Adegoke, running half the length of the pitch and beating four men.