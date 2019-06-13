New signing King has heard only good things about Brakes

A glowing reference from a former Brake helped persuade Reece King to make the switch to Leamington.

The 24-year-old is one of two new faces brought in by Paul Holleran so far this summer, linking up with the club from Hednesford.

King leaves Keys Park after picking up the Manager’s and Players’ Player of the Year awards but says the prospect of Step 2 football and the chance to join a happy dressing room made Leamington impossible to turn down.

“It was a tough decision to leave Hednesford,” said King.

“The fact that it was the league above helped the decision.

“Luke Corbett, who was here a few years ago, I get on really well with and he said he really enjoyed it here.

“Paul said that a lot of players have made a lot of appearances and that’s good to hear, that players want to stay.

“Also, the plans for the new stadium look promising.”

An opportunity to catch the eye of clubs higher up the Pyramid was also a factor but with pre-season training looming, the Worcester-based primary teacher is not looking too far ahead.

“First of all I’ve got to make sure I get into the team but Paul said players before had used it as a platform.”

Described by Holleran as a “big, strong, powerful and athletic”, the former Malvern and Gloucester City midfielder is under no illusions as to what his job is, should he achieve his first aim of slotting into the first XI.

“I win the ball and give it to the players who can play,” he said.

“I’m naturally fit, have got a good engine and get box to box.”

Meanwhile, Callum Gittings and Connor Taylor are the latest members of last season’s squad to agree deals for the new season.

“[Callum] played a massive part in getting us into the National League North and has done the same in helping us to grow into the league,” said Holleran. “He will be a key player for us once again in the new season.

“Connor is desperate to do well for his hometown club and make this work, and so am I. He is an experienced campaigner at this level of football and I am confident he will be a big player for us this season.”