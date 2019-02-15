Brakes are drawing plenty of confidence from stalemates

Leamington boss Paul Holleran says the confidence that not losing breeds was evident in Jack Edwards’ stunning equalising strike at home to Hereford on Saturday.

Edwards’ instinctive effort brought it back to 1-1 and although the Bulls quickly hit the front again, Brakes salvaged a point courtesy of Colby Bishop’s second-half penalty.

Holleran was frustrated his side could not go on to claim all three points against the ten-man visitors but said the effect of so many recent draws was helping maintain the feelgood factor around the club.

“The first thing Jack thought was ‘can I get a shot off?’and that’s always a good sign,” said Holleran.

“He didn’t try to do too much with it. It was a great finish.

“Not losing in this league is massive and confidence improves, you can see that with Jack.

“We’ve turned a lot of the losses from last season into draws and that is a big improvement from us.

“People appreciate we are playing good sides, they’re not Mickey Mouse sides and every point is important.”

Edwards’ strike was his seventh of the season and Holleran says he has a target in mind for the former Barwell midfielder.

“He’s had a great season but you need your number ten to get into double figures and the likes of Ahmed Obeng and Jordan Murphy chipping in from key areas.

“With Matty Stenson and Colby Bishop we’ll get 30-plus goals from our number nine split between two and we’ve never had that before at this level.

“Set plays are important and Junior gets involved but Jack, Kieran Dunbar, Connor Taylor, Jordan Murphy are a key thing in our system and we need them assisting and scoring goals.”

Brakes are back in home action again tomorrow when they entertain Blyth Spartans, with a win for the hosts guaranteed to see them climb above their north-east visitors.