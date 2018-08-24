Busy weekend will test the feel-good factor at Leamington

Leamington boss Paul Holleran says the bank holiday weekend could shape his side’s season.

Brakes travel to FC United of Manchester tomorrow before entertaining unbeaten AFC Telford on Monday.

With six points up for grabs and only five separating his seventh-placed side from FC United in 21st, Holleran knows the complexion of the table can quickly change.

“Seven, eight, nine games in it start to take a bit of shape,” said Holleran.

“They are two great games. FC United away is one you always look forward to, it’s a great place to go. And there’s Telford with the start they have had and the location.

“We all know nothing’s settled this early but it will give us an idea of where we might be.

“Seven or eight games in last season we were in the bottom three and we never really got out of it.

“We’re trying to get as many points on the board as early as possible to get a safety net.

“It will mean the players aren’t playing under so much pressure and keep the feel-good factor.”

Brakes were minutes away from a third successive home win on Saturday only to be denied by an 89th-minute leveller from Guiseley’s Richard Liburd.

It follows on from injury-time strikes conceded against Bradford and an 85th-minute winner for Hereford and Holleran knows his side cannot afford to keep leaking late goals.

“Guiseley was the same as Hereford, we were a bit naive.

“It’s a good start but it could have been a great start.

“If we come out of the weekend with points on the board it will be reassuring, it will give everyone a lift.

“But two defeats and we’ll be near the bottom where we spent all last season.”

The first blank midweek of the season allowed Brakes to have a conditioning session on Tuesday night and Holleran expects to have a full squad to choose from for the weekend’s games.

“We worked hard but not with the same intensity as a match,” he said.

“The likes of Joe Clarke and Matty Stenson needed a bit of a breather.

“Four games in 11 days is a tough ask and a blank Tuesday has helped with the niggles.”

Anthony Dwyer was absent on Tuesday night but was expected to return to training last night after a bout of diarrhoea and sickness.