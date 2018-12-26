Cole double seals win for Racing Club at Paget

Racing Club Warwick kept pace with the top three in Midland League Division One courtesy of a 4-1 win at Paget Rangers on Boxing Day.

After the postponements of their last two home games, Racers have slipped to fourth and travelled to Sutton Coldfield with a whole host of names missing.

Trayvon Powell started at left-back with Josh Cole playing at centre-half after skipper Scott Turner failed a fitness test, while new signing Danny Bartle bolstered the midfield.

In a first half of few clear-cut chances, former Racer Conal Dowling tipped over a long-range effort and it looked to be heading for a stalemate at half-time.

However, Bartle picked up the ball, shuffled it left and drilled in a low shot from 20 yards to break the deadlock.

Racers gave themselves some breathing space after the interval when Henry Leaver’s clever pass into Bartle was fed on to Ben Mackey who fired hard and low into the bottom corner.

Paget responded with a neat finish five minutes later but Racers quickly restored their two-goal cushion when Trea Bertie’s shot was parried by Dowling and Luke Cole followed up to smash it into the top of the net.

The visitors were now in control and it was all too much for the Paget bench who saw Jason Lanzi and his assistant removed from the dugout.

Racers rounded off the scoring when a perfectly weighted Bertie pass found Cole who composed himself before firing home.

“It was a difficult game for us,” admitted Racers boss Scott Easterlow. “You can see why other sides will and have dropped points there.”