Copsewood tipped to rise after late heartbreak

Racing Club Warwick boss Scott Easterlow had kind words for his former side after seeing the strugglers come within minutes of denying Racers their 15th Midland League Division One win of the campaign.

An injury-time winner from Trea Bertie secured all three points for the visitors at Coventry Copsewood to lift them back up to third in the table and Easterlow said there was little between the two sides despite the gulf in league places.

“Anyone looking at the table might have thought we would go there and have a comfortable afternoon,” he said. “But with a couple of new coaches at my old club and some new players signing too, I was well aware we would be in for a tough afternoon.

“To be honest it was great to be a part of. I don’t believe there are any easy games in this league. You have to find a way to win wherever you go.

“I certainly expect Copsewood to move away from relegation in the coming weeks with performances like that.”

Home fans in a lively derby crowd at Allard Way were quick to voice their contempt for Racing Club, with the visitors accused of trying to buy promotion.

However, Easterlow said those kind of accusations go hand in hand with being a highflying club.

“My lads came in for a lot of stick on Saturday from fans etc trying to get a reaction or tilt the game in the opposition’s favour.

“I’m sure we are heading for more of that the further we we go into the season but it’s important we keep our heads and answer any critics in the only way you can, with a win.”

Racing Club are back on the road again on Saturday when they travel to Littleton.