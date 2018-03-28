Easterlow targeting Racers’ first silverware

Racing Club Warwick manager Scott Easterlow is hoping the club’s Birmingham Midweek Floodlit Cup final appearance can usher in a bright new era for the club.

Two goals apiece for Luke Cole and Trea Bertie earned Racers a 4-1 win at Coventry Copsewood in the semi-final on Tuesday evening to set up a showpiece against Atherstone Town.

“Copsewood made it interesting at 2-1 but we should have been well out sight by then,” said Easterlow.

“Even when it was only a one-goal deficit I always thought we were in control.

“It’s great that the club has a cup final to look forward to at the end of the season.

“The club’s had some tough times over previous years and hopefully we can win the cup and it will be the start of new era for Racing Club and the first of many silverware in the coming years.”

The midweek win helped cushion the blow of Saturday’s 3-2 Midland League Division One defeat at Ilkeston Town which well and truly ended any remote hopes of a title tilt.

Late goals from Luke Church and Sean Kavanagh brought some respectability to the scoreline but Easterlow was under no illusions that his side were well beaten.

“We weren’t at it on Saturday but it’s hard, we have a lot games.

“Even professional athletes don’t play three times a week and my lads have to go to work all week as well as try and play football numerous times and to a level I ask of them in order to get results.”

Racing Club are in league action at home to Alvis tomorrow before travelling to Nuneaton Griff on Saturday.