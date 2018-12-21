Leamington boss Paul Holleran is full of festive cheer going into the Christmas period after admitting his side are ahead of schedule, writes Paul Okey.

Brakes go into a busy spell on

27 points and sit 12th in the National League North, nine points clear of the drop zone.

The visit of FC United tomorrow gives them a chance to put further distance between themselves and a relegation rival and Holleran believes Brakes can take heart from a positive start to the month.

“The targets we have set ourselves, we’re slightly ahead but there are a lot of points to play for in the next few weeks,” said Holleran.

“We were well aware how tough December was going to be with York, Chorley and Hartlepool, full-time teams, but we’ve been well in the games and got two draws and suffered a 1-0.

“We competed well against good, full-time teams, are in good form and have a nice consistency about us.”

The FC United clash kicks off a run of four games in 11 days for Brakes and Holleran knows a win tomorrow will strike an important psychological blow.

“We’ve got two home games, FC and Brackley and Brackley and Telford away and it’s a hard Christmas, a tough Christmas but one we’re looking forward to.

“It’s what we play the game for.

“FC United are of a similar ilk to us and they have improved recently with a new manager brought in, there’s a bit more about them.

“But’s it’s an opportunity for us to get to 30 points and that is a great incentive.”

Jamie Hood, who was on the bench for the FA Trophy defeat to Hartlepool, remains the only injury concern, with a dead leg taking time to clear up.