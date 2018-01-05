Holleran hoping Felix return can help cushion Bishop blow

Leamington boss Paul Holleran is hoping the return of Kaine Felix can ease the pressure on his striker quest following a season-ending injury for Colby Bishop.

Bishop is expected to be out for four months after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in the home clash against Brackley.

And, while Holleran admits there are “one of two things he is looking at”, he looks set to go into tomorrow’s home clash with Kidderminster with player-coach Stefan Moore and Felix as his only two striking options.

“We’ve got to make sure everything adds up,” said Holleran after losing the contracted striker. “We’ve got the option of an up-and-coming striker or a loan deal and we’ve put a couple of feelers out.

“I’m pretty sure Kaine is going to be fit for the weekend but obviously it is a big blow to lose Colby.

“He was really settling in after being a bit stop-start and although we haven’t seen the best of him he was beginning to look like the player we thought he could be.”

The injury for Bishop aside, it proved a positive festive period for Leamington, who picked up five points from three tricky fixtures to edge away from the National League North’s bottom three.

However, Holleran knows his side need to again show the resilience they demonstrated in the two draws with Brackley if they are to get anything out of tomorrow’s fixture with play-off chasing Kidderminster.

“The two games against Brackley, not a lot of people expected us to get anything out them so to get two points was really pleasing.

“It doesn’t get any easier and Kidderminster, like Brackley, the way they play through the pitch and their movement, it will be a really tough test.

“We will have to be at our best, be resilient like against Brackley, be positive and try to create chances of our own.”

In addition to the return of Felix, Jack Edwards appears to be winning his fitness battle after seeing a chiropractor in midweek to treat a troublesome back.