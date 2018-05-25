Perseverance pays off as Brakes finally land Taylor

Leamington boss Paul Holleran has finally got his man in Connor Taylor - at the third time of asking.

Taylor became Brakes’ first signing of the summer after joining from relegated Tamworth and Holleran said he was delighted to capture the attacking midfielder, a former teammate of Richard Taundry at Walsall.

“It’s not the first time I’ve tried to sign him,” said Holleran of the 25-year-old who grew up in Leamington. “It’s probably the third.

“With the circumstances - his work position has changed - this time it has worked out.”

The former Aston Villa youth, who was named Tamworth’s Player of the Season, admitted it had been a hard decision to leave the Lambs for whom he made close to 150 appearances.

And despite being unable to prevent Tamworth’s relegation, Holleran is convinced Taylor will prove a perfect fit as he aims to boost his side’s goals-for column.

“I’m delighted to get someone who is experienced but still a young man.

“He’s versatile and will add attacking strength to the side, something I’m making my priority.

“He’s a good professional and is someone I expect to make a big impact at the football club.”

Holleran is also close to finalising deals for several of his current squad, while a move for a Southern League Premier Central striker is also nearing completion.

Meanwhile, the first of Brakes’ pre-season fixtures has been announced with Holleran’s side due to kick off their friendly campaign with a trip to Townsend Meadow to take on Racing Club Warwick on Tuesday July 10.

The club have also got home games against three Championship sides lined up ahead of the big kick-off on August 4.