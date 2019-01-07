Racing Club celebrating after Bertie’s injury-time winner

An injury-time strike from Trea Bertie gave Racing Club all three points in a pulsating encounter at their near-neighbours.

Injury and illness prevented Racers’ recent signings Jack Cresswell, Danny Bartle and George Curry from making their debuts and they were joined on the sidelines by Wade Malley, Ryan Billington and Luke Cole.

Ben Mackey is denied at close range.

The visitors had played just twice since December 8 and their rustiness showed early on as a fine Copsewood move down the right ended with Jac Redhead firing home in the third minute.

Copsewood were well on top for the next ten minutes and almost got a second only for the striker to drag his shot wide.

At the other end, Scott Turner headed over from a Henry Leaver corner and Ben Mackey was twice denied before a Bertie effort was cleared off the line.

With the game now more even, Joe Smith cut inside from the left and fired in a stinging shot that went in off the far post to bring Racers level.

Scott Turner heads home Racing Club's second.

The aways side were now looking more comfortable with Alex Price and Trayvon Powell providing good assistance to the attack and former Copsewood man Chris Johnston excellently screening the defence.

After the interval, Mackey did well to evade a defender before firing just wide but despite the play being end to end, chances were at a premium.

That was until 77th minute when the Copsewood defenders switched off thinking the ball was running out of play. Price did not give it up, however, and he superbly picked out Scott Turner who headed firmly into the bottom corner.

Racing Club were equally culpable three minutes later when a long ball found ex-Racer Sean Kavanagh who picked up possession before firing smartly past Charlie Bannister.

Kavanagh raced off in celebration to be mobbed by his team-mates but it was his former club who had the last laugh to climb to third place in the table.

As the 90 minutes ticked over a Sean Castleton shot cannoned back off the crossbar, with Bertie showing superb technique to volley home past the diving Copsewood players.

Racing Club almost threw it away again, however, with the game kicking off while their prolonged celebrations took place inside their own half.

Fortunately for the visitors, the striker fired wide under pressure from the retreating Racing Club players.

Stung by the close call, Racers stayed switched on for the remainder of injury time to earn another valuable three points.