Racing Club Warwick building to a strong finish

Racing Club Warwick manager Scott Easterlow believes his side have laid the foundations for a title push despite not delivering on his pre-season aim.

Four inactive Saturdays in December and a blank New Year’s Day have left Racers fourth in Midland League Division One, six points behind leaders Heather St Johns.

But with the games in hand to take over at the top, Easterlow remains upbeat.

“We have to look back on the first half of the season with positivity,” he said. “The aim was always to be in the top three coming into the new year.

“We actually lay fourth now but with games in hand and I feel we are in a better position than what we were aiming for.

“Last season I felt we peaked too early and faded away at the end of the season.

“So this year we have tried to set ourselves up to kick on after Christmas and finish strongly.

“One of the ideas off that was to freshen things up with a couple of quality signings to strengthen not just the squad but to really give us a push in right direction.”

One of those new additions is Jack Cresswell who has joined from Southern League Division One Central side Bromsgrove Sporting, with Easterlow hopeful of further strengthening ahead of Saturday’s derby clash at Coventry Copsewood.

“Jack has been playing his footy at a higher level and I feel that’s where we need to look now if we want to continue to improve.”

Just three games over the past month have allowed a number of niggling injuries to clear up and Easterlow has made the most of an enlarged squad to add extra training sessions this week as Racing Club build towards a pivotal few months.

However, the former Stockton boss does not think anything will be decided until the spring.

He said: “As we step into the business end of the season I think if we can get the same return points-wise as we have had in the first 18 games it would put us in the mix for promotion.

“We will just take it game by game but we have a particular tough March so we will have a more realistic idea of where we sit between now and then.”