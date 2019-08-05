PHOTO GALLERY: 500-up for Paul Holleran at Leamington
'I viewed it as an impossible job'
Ten years have passed since Paul Holleran first walked through the door at the New Windmill. The first permanent manager since Jason Cadden, few could imagine he would still be in charge 500 games later, least of all him. Ahead of his 500th game in charge, against Brackley tomorrow evening, Holleran takes a look back on an eventful decade at the helm of Brakes.
"Ive got to be honest with you, after a month in the job and realising the affection for the previous manager - turning up at Tiverton and seeing all the supporters wearing Jason Cadden masks - I didnt think Id last six months! "When youve been winning games every week at a lower level the expectations are unrealistic.I viewed it as an impossible job - you never know quite what you are coming into. But bit by bit we got there. Youve got to win some matches and show some progress and weve done that."
There have been so many. The first game at Cambridge, Ill never forget that. The promotion seasons, the play-off seasons, you could go on and on.'But I think the play-off semi-final against Slough edges it slightly.'We went to their place early in the season and they played us off the park to beat us 2-0 and I thought what a good side they were.'Then they came to us after Christmas and beat us 6-0. We had a couple of players sent off but they were such a good team.'We had our strongest side for the semi-final and it was a monumental performance. We changed what we did and were braver and got up the pitch.'Jack scored a fantastic goal that night.'There have been bigger and better games but, player for player, for us to produce that performance. That will take some beating.
Which one of the FA Cup games are you talking about?'Seriously, you have to look at relegation.'When we went down four, five years ago. We had worked so hard to get up.'I think it was rubber-stamped at Tamworth then we went to Boston in the final game of the season and they were celebrating getting into the play-offs and we were going down.'It was a horrible coach journey back.'I was wondering if it was time for me to go. Could we rebuild a team that maybe needed breaking up?'That journey, I wouldnt want to experience many of them.'Id been at the club a while and had an affinity with it.'I knew how hard it was to get back to that level.'You look at Hitchin after they missed out in the play-offs. If you are not one of the big boys it is difficult to bounce back and some teams go down through the leagues.'Then theres the Hungerford play-off game.'On the back of what Ive just said, after rebuilding and after playing well for an hour and then for the season to disappear in two or three minutes.'In my 18-19 years
Liam Daly and Richard Batchelor going missing before Bideford deserves a mention but it has to be (former) scout Luke Fogarty.'Hes got the gift of the gab and loves going into boardrooms.'Hes got his own little entourage and he loves to tuck into the buffets. I dont know if you know, hes got a big appetite.'Anyway I got a phone call from Barwell asking us to ask him to stop going into the Barwell boardroom.'So that was an interesting conversation.