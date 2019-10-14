Steele proves too sharp for Blades with fine treble

Leading scorer Levi Steele led the way with a hat-trick as Saints ran up a big score for the second week running to progress to the next round of the Coventry Charity Cup, writes David Hucker.

The afternoon did not start well for Saints, however, as they found themselves a goal down to the Coventry Alliance side. However, they were back on terms in the 18th minute when Ricky Barby converted a cross from Steele.

Steele scored the first of his goals in the 27th minute with a lob over the keeper and stretched Saints’ lead with his second on the half-hour.

Going into the second half at 3-1, Saints were looking comfortable and they got another in the 61st when Ethan Champkins was on hand to slot home the rebound after a Frankie Baigent shot was saved.

Steele brought up his second hat-trick of the season in the 55th minute before being replaced by Daniel Long, who struck within two minutes of coming on to make it 6-1.

Saints conceded late on, but manager Richard Kay’ was able to look back on another ruthless performance.

“Another excellent win and unlike previous cup games where we went out because of missed opportunities, we took our chances in front of goal which was the difference,” said Kay.

“Performances are good, because the hunger, desire and work rate has been consistent to go alongside the quality we are currently showing in the final third.

“Competition for places is also driving standards on the pitch. We have goals in the team, which is so important in winning games of football and we couldn’t be going into the next game in any better form and momentum.”

Saints are in cup action again on Saturday when they visit Folly Lane in the Birmingham FA Saturday Vase.