Jeeves scorches to first national medal at British Masters Half

Leamington C&AC’s Jenny Jeeves claimed a superb silver medal after finishing second W50 at the British Masters Half Marathon Championships in Redhill, Surrey.

The 30-degree heat and hilly two-lap course proved to be a real tough task, with Jeeves, who finished in 1hr 37min 14sec, to win her first national medal, saying: “That was one of the toughest races I have ever done but I am proud of what I achieved today.”

On seeing the conditions, C&AC clubmate Marc Curtis set himself a target of running sub 90 minutes and came home in 89:50 for 38th place.

Sue Harrison suffered so badly with sore feet that she ran off the course at half-way to get some replacement shoes from her car.

She lost 15 minutes but never having dropped out of a race, she returned to finish 125th of the 275 finishers in 1:50:43.

The fourth member of the C&AC quartet, Paul Andrew was fourth at the close of the first lap but opted to drop out due to a calf niggle.