Kenilworth Wardens mourning the death of cricket club chairman, aged 29

Kenilworth Wardens cricket chairman and second XI captain James Madley passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 29 following a brief illness.

Madders, as he was universally known, was involved with the club throughout his time at King Henry VIII school, where he captained the first XI for two-and-a-half seasons, and at Sheffield University.

Having worked his way through Wardens’ junior sides, he was soon a second XI regular whose natural leadership qualities, likeable demeanour and cricketing nous made him a natural choice as captain in 2011 despite his tender years.

Madders played a prominent role in steadying the club’s cricket section at that time, then in its gradual rise to the position of strength it has enjoyed in the more recent past.

He worked tirelessly behind the scenes on any number of projects, including the very successful floodlit cricket week, plus the more mundane jobs that are so essential to any community sports club.

He was entirely reliable, totally committed to the cause, liked and respected by everyone who met him - in short, exactly the kind of person every club needs but rarely find.

As a batsman he was always steady and sometimes stylish - exactly the qualities he brought to the cricket chairman role which he took on in September 2016.

Madders was also seen each year in the colours of the Old Coventrians and the Warwickshire Imps- with whom he was a popular tourist.

The thoughts of everyone at Glasshouse Park are with his wife Katie, brother George and parents Jon and Carol.