Mitchell makes Great Britain team for the European Cup in Portugal

Warwick’s Josh Mitchell is one of 12 athletes selected by Pentathlon GB for the first youth international of 2019, the European Cup in Leiria, Portugal.

The squad will be competing in both the under-19 and under-17 events, with 15-year-old Mitchell taking part in the younger category on April 13-14.

The call-up is reward for a fine 2018 for Mitchell who finished on the podium at the British Modern Pentathlon Championships in the under-17 boys’ event and gained valuable experience competing at the Under-17 European Championships in Poland.

Mitchell, who attends King Edward VI School in Stratford and trains at Stratford Sharks Swimming Club, Birchfield Harriers and Shakespeare Swords, also won the Pony Club Intermediate Boys National Tetrathlon Championships despite being the youngest competitor in the class.

The event in Portugal will play to his strengths as it also includes the fencing discipline which was omitted from the European Championships which only featured the swim and laser run.

The European Cup forms part of a busy schedule in the Pentathlon GB calendar with the British Modern Tetrathlon Championships being held on Sunday, April 28.