Ashorne celebrating in two-a-side league after gaining triple promotion

Ashorne A took nine points from their last two matches to take top spot in Division B of the Leamington League and gain promotion for the spring campaign, writes Phil John.

Steve Bolton and Roger Pye roasted Eathorpe F, who were relegated, 5-0 and then Pye (2) and Barry Bayliss (1) plus the doubles accounted for Eathorpe E 4-1. Richard Freeman staved off the whitewash for Eathorpe.

Eathorpe E had earlier wrestled two points from second-placed Ashorne B who joined their clubmates in earning promotion.

Freeman and Dave Hawker gained the two Eathorpe points which helped them avoid relegation but Steve Kay’s two and the doubles with Anthony Austin saw Ashorne home.

Free Church P ended on a positive note, trouncing Eathorpe F 4-1 courtesy of Seb Priest (2) and Dominic Priest (1), the brothers pairing for the doubles. However, it was not enough to stave off relegation.

Ashorne C were crowned champions in Division C to maintain the feelgood factor at the club.

They had a blip at Eathorpe H who pipped them 3-2 with Josh Cope winning his two and steering James Rome to the doubles.

However, they bounced back to edge out Free Church Q 3-2 with Austin and Steve Handsley taking singles and the doubles. Neither could master Ben Holding who won two and kept Free Church up on games difference.

Free Church R finished second after whitewashing relegated Eathorpe G through George Barnes and Joe Shrimpton.

Eathorpe H condemned Free Church S to relegation with a 4-1 victory. Josh Cope (2) and James Rome (1) combined for the doubles with Rome falling to Jacomo Lubrano.

FISSC B finished top of Division D. A whitewash of County Council F, courtesy of Martin Hamer and Mandip Takhar, left them needing two points from their match with relegated Free Church. They duly won 4-1 thanks to Takhar (2), Hamer (1) and the doubles, with Jack Knowles getting the consolation.

Division E champions Rugby G conceded their first points of the season when defeating Eathorpe K 3-2. Josh Tyagi won his two but Tyler Humphries (1) lost to Aaron Heel who joined Alexander Koptev for the doubles.