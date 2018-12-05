Bears women enjoy a promising first two days

Warwickshire Bears coach Dan Smith was full of praise for his depleted squad after they picked up three wins to sit second in Division Three after the opening weekend of the BWB Women’s League.

Injury and illness robbed Bears of a number of key players but a defeat to league leaders Wakefield Whirlwinds was the only blemish on an encouraging two days.

“A fantastic performance from the girls,” said Smith.

“A minimal team including three new players brought together with returning players from injuries came together and all gave 100 per cent and won three games out of four.

“Really proud of each of them.

“We are already looking forward to the next round in February.”

Bears opened their campaign with a comfortable 46-10 win over Scottish Women Warriors, with junior player Ellan Fraser catching the eye alongside Anna Walford.

Later in the evening, the Bears faced stiffer opposition in South West Wales Dragons.

With so much effort put into the earlier encounter and a limited bench, the game turned out to be a far more physical affair.

However, with new recruits Fran Smith and Jessica Whyte putting in a great performance, the Bears were able to battle to a 36-20 victory.

The following day, the Bears faced Wakefield Whirlwinds who also came into the game with a 100 per cent record.

Whirlwinds had done their homework and put pressure on the influential Fraser, limiting her chances at the basket on the way to a 36-16 success.

Bears bounced back in their final match of the weekend, employing a two-woman press against Eastern Blue Stars, with Walford and Smith helping force plenty of turnover possession as they ran out 30-14 winners.