Bolanos captures the under-13 title at the Burton-Uxbridge tournament

Three youngsters from Lillington Free Church had a successful day at the Burton-Uxbridge tournament on Saturday.

Eduardo Bolanos won his under-13 pool, beating Christian Mountain of Derby, Reuben Yates of Staffordshire and Sam Madill, also of Staffordshire.

Alex O'Driscoll

Tom Yarrow also won his pool in this age group, accounting for Pranav Ghanta of Staffordshire, Toby Harwood of Wales and Winston Hill of Nottingham.

In the semi-finals, Yarrow fell at the hands of Henri Montana of Nottinghamshire 3-1 but Bolanos had a straight-games success over Cyrus Harris of Warwickshire.

This brought Bolanos face to face with Montana and he duly seized the trophy with a 3-0 win.

In the cadets, Josh Yarrow won his pool courtesy of victories over Alex Emms of Worcestershire, Montana, Harris and Nathan Jago of Lancashire.

The Warwickshire semi-final quartet.

Younger brother Tom finished second in his pool, losing to William Avery of Wiltshire but bagging a fine win over Reece Chand of Staffordshire and another over Leicester’s Danny Verrall.

Bolanos also finished as runner-up in his cadet pool after wins over Luke Fisher and Tom Cleveley of Cumbria.

In the quarter-final, Bolanos beat Tom Yarrow 3-1 but fell to Josh Yarrow in the last four.

That pitted Josh against Ben Allen of Wales in the final and, after a gallant effort, the Free Church player was edged out in five.

Josh also entered the junior event where he finished second in his pool.

That took him to the quarter-finals where Thomas Bowes was dispatched 3-0. In the semi-final, Daniel Allen was defeated 3-2 to bring another final encounter with Allen who again took the spoils.

Meanwhile, the two Leamington Closed Championships events that remained unfinished due to time constraints were completed this week.

In an all-Free Church mixed doubles final, Emily Beasley and Ricardo Bolanos claimed the trophy in a thrilling five-setter against Milly Green and Lee Dorning.

It proved a good day for Ricardo Bolanos as he defeated Harry Purewal 61-57 in the semi-final of the handicap singles despite conceding ten points to his opponent.

In the final, 23 points were ceded to Tom Hunt but Bolanos landed the trophy 61-59.

Lillington Free Church’s Alex O’Driscoll had to be content with the runners-up trophy at the National Dwarf Sports Association Championships at Aldersley Village, Wolverhampton on Sunday.

O’Driscoll was in ruthless form, sweeping aside Jack Shepherd, Daniel Allen, Matt Reynolds and Luke Hockley in straight games to earn himself a quarter-final spot.

Another straight-sets win ensued against Isaak Danglish before Mark Swan was seen off in identical fashion in the semi-final.

However, Krysten Koombs proved too strong in the final, winning without dropping a game.

Warwickshire players took all four veterans’ semi-final places at the Nottingham Grand Prix, the latest in a season-long series of events hosted around the country by Table Tennis England. Number two seed Ryan Stockham was outclassed by the in-form Ben Willson, who beat him in straight games, while Simon Griew, who had seen off number one seed Rory Scott in his group, held his nerve by coming back from 10-8 down in the fifth to beat the spirited Rajinder Singh. A tremendous final then saw Kenilworth’s Griew overcome Willson in the final set.