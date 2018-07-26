Bourne’s title after super late, late try

A dramatic last-gasp try earned Wellesbourne victory in the third Super Sunday of the Midlands Ladies Touch League at Stratford.

Wellesbourne’s 12-strong squad made a nervy start in their opener against a young Ledbury side and went in deadlocked at the interval after having a try disallowed.

The second period proved equally tight but a try in the corner from Bourne newcomer Natalie Monaghan settled the tie.

However, it needed some fantastic touches from Jacqui Dyer and Katherine Holian to preserve the lead.

Wellesbourne quickly fell behind in their second pool game against Drybrook but responded well with Claire Davis making the initial break for Rachel Kendall to touch down

It again needed good defence for Wellesbourne to keep their line intact and they went on to secure the win with a second try of the day from the pacy Monoghan.

Having topped their group, Wellesbourne went on to play in a group of three with the other group winners.

An experienced Bredon side were first up but Wellesbourne struck first when Claire Davis crossed for her first try of the tournament only to quickly find themselves trailing 2-1.

Excellent play inside their own half from Cathy Young and Amy Esposito then allowed Rose to scoot through the Bredon line, which resulted in a touchdown for Young.

Bredon replied to make it 3-2 and it needed a length-of-the-pitch pursuit from Young to deny them a fourth try, with the touch coming right on the tryline.

The match finished 3-2 and left Wellesbourne with it all to do against previous tournament winners Camp Hill.

Catriona Rollason ran an excellent line to set up Rose for the opener and Davis then produced an excellent dummy to allow Dorothy Bartlett to touch down.

Camp Hill levelled on both occasions and with time running out, Davis and Rose were instrumental in Bourne making it 3-2.

The try proved crucial as all the teams finished with one win, with Wellesbourne taking the title by virtue of tries scored.