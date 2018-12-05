Evans has the drive to succeed after successful rookie campaign

Aspiring young race driver Craig Evans from Warwick made an excellent first impression in his debut year of competitive karting in the Birel Art UK Racing Series.

The 12-year-old, who attends Warwick School, only started karting in November 2017, taking part in a cadet academy at Whilton Mill.

Taking to it straightaway, Evans was invited to stay and practice for the day.

That led on to him having his own kart and taking part in this year’s series which comprised eight competition weekends at various tracks around the UK.

Evans was the highest-placed rookie on four occasions, going on to finish second rookie and seventh in the championship which, next season, will be backed by F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Evans, who has also recently achieved his Motor Sports Association race licence, is looking for sponsorship to help him continue his rapid rise in next year’s campaign, with his mum saying: “Each time he is out in the kart you can see him achieving his dream and fulfilling his potential.

“We all are really looking forward to 2019.”

If you would like to know more about how you help, email sarah@squab.co.uk.

You can also keep up to date on Evans’ racing career on Facebook and Instagram - craigevansracing.