Evetts twice reaches latter stages of PDC Challenge Tour events

Ted Evetts enjoyed a solid weekend at the latest rounds of the PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour to boost his order of merit prize money and chances of appearing at future PDC Players Championship events, writes Tom Beresford.

The double-header weekend featured four events at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan, with the Stockton thrower, who won Event Eight, reaching the quarter-final in Events 10 and 11.

The weekend got off to a slow start for Evetts, who lost out in the second round at Event Nine to Kevin Garcia (5-1) on the back of a superb 5-0 whitewash of Glenn Gibson in the round of 256.

SuperTed then went all the way to the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon, enjoying successes over Nathan Richards (5-0), Jamie Hughes (5-4), Kevin Edwards (5-0), Marko Kantele (5-2), Kim Viljanen (5-1) and Barry Lynn (5-3) before he was defeated 5-1 by 2012 BDO World Championship quarter-finalist Martin Atkins.

Atkins, in his first season on with the PDC, then suffered a 5-1 defeat to Michael Barnard in the final.

Evetts’ took the momentum from that last-four appearance through to Sunday’s opening event, going on to reach the quarter-finals with victories over Jon Jukes (5-0), David Pallett (5-3), Carlo van Peer (5-1), Ben Burton (5-4) and Rhys Griffin (5-3).

He then suffered a 5-3 defeat to 2007 PDC World Championship semi-finalist Andy Jenkins who went on to reach the final where he lost to an in-form Barnard.

The final event of the weekend saw Evetts edged out 5-4 by Andy Boulton who went on to reach the quarter-final.

After 12 PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour events, Evetts, who is down in 148th on the PDC Order of Merit, currently has a three-dart average of 87.24.

He has also fired in 37 maximums in 29 matches.