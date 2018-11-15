Finch picks up his third Midlands title in two years

Jake Finch beat Chesterfield ABC’s Jake Morgan to win the NAGBC’s elite 56kg Midland title.

Morgan, the elite 60kg East Midlands champion, represents a huge scalp for Finch who was carrying a knock on his left hand which hindered his preparation.

A close first round proved hard to score with both boxers trying their best to control the centre of the ring.

But, as in round two, it was the Cleary’s boxer who picked his shots better and looked the stronger as the round progressed.

Finch went out with real purpose in the final round and controlled the exchanges on the back of his jab as Morgan started to slow.

He duly got the decision to pick up his third Midlands title in two years and now moves on to the semi-final at North Solihull Sports Centre on November 24.