Finch produces an elite display to beat Healey

Cleary’s boxer Jake Finch underlined his dramatic improvement with a second-round stoppage of army champion Brad Healey in Walsall Wood last Friday night.

Finch edged to a points victory the last time the duo met two years.

However, Healey, coming into the bout with close to 80 contests, struggled with the increased power and pace of Finch in the opening round of their rematch at Pleck ABC.

The army boxer resorted to holding at every opportunity and was already wobbling inside the first round.

The writing was on the wall and Healey was warned by the referee at the start of the second round for his constant holding.

Finch saw his opportunity and a sharp combination which finished with a left hook left Healey slumped on the canvas and referee calling an immediate halt to the contest.

Finch’s rise has been recognised by the Title Belts Panel with the youngster set to fight Hall Green’s Amer Khan for the Central Area title at 56kg in the newly launched competition.

The area title winners will then have an opportunity to fight for the national title and Finch’s coach Edwin Cleary sees no reason he cannot continue his rise through the elite ranks.

“Chatting with Jake over the weekend I think he now realises how good he is and can be,” said Cleary.

“He understands he now needs to live the life and push on all fronts.

“He only won the novices a year ago put he’s pushed on.

“He’s now found his feet at this level and is improving all the time in the gym.

“We’ve got plans to keep him busy this year and he’s now been asked to attend all England squads.”

There was disappointment for Morgan Ansell who bowed out in the semi-final of her elite youth national title defence.

Ansell produced a below-par display to lose out on a split decision to St Mary’s boxer and eventual winner Jacey Birch.