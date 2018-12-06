Finch scales the heights to claim victory on Cleary’s Trident show

Joshua Finch was involved in the fight of the night when Cleary’s Gym staged their latest home show at Trident College.

In one of five bouts featuring a Cleary’s boxer on the ten-fight card, Finch took on fellow Midlands champion Joshua Jones from Benson’s Boxing Academy and both boxers looked the part in an entertaining encounter.

Josh Finch is all smiles after his victory.

Finch used his height to box from range and went on to dominate the contest, dropping Jones with a short, right upper at the start of the third.

Jones got back up but was left holding on until the final bell as Finch gained a unanimous verdict.

Aman Kumar extended his unbeaten run to four contests with a second-round stoppage of Arnold School of Boxing’s Joel Severn in their 47kg encounter.

Kumar had Severn in trouble from the off with his jolting jab which the Nottinghamshire youngster had no answer to.

The writing was on the wall for Severn when he received a standing count at the end of the first round.

When the second round started it was clear Kumar was too strong for his opponent and the referee called an end to the contest.

Jacob Finch got the decision against Shildon’s ABC’s Aaron Hubery, the current north-east champion, after a headbutt at the end of the second round from Hubery ended the contest.

The clash of heads left Finch with a cut above his right eye which required stitches but coach Edwin Cleary was in no doubt his fighter would have still gone on to claim the win had the fight been allowed to run its course.

“From what we saw, Jake would have gone on to dominate the third to win,” said Cleary.

Daniel Quartermaine claimed a unanimous win against Boston ABC’s Thomas Upsall.

Quartermaine boxed intelligently behind his jab, knocking Upsall down in round three and leaving his opponent clinging on for long periods.

Ricky Atwell suffered a unanimous points loss to Tafari Rouse from the Pat Benson’s Boxing Academy.