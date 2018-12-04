Fitzpatrick’s upbeat with the advent of victory for Hruska

Fitzpatrick’s Gym’s Simon Hruska got December off to a winning start for the club with victory over Aston ABC’s Kaisaan Jelis.

Jelis made an aggressive start at a packed show at the Birmingham Conference and Events Centre, trying to pressurise Hruska from the opening bell.

However, the Fitzpatrick’s man was unflustered by the early aggression and grew into the round, coming on strong in the latter stages.

The second round was more comfortable for Hruska according to coach Babs Kandola.

“With what we’d seen in the opening round we now had a plan for Simon who started to box well, showing his increasing maturity and skill set,” said Kandola.

Jelis remained dangerous in the third round but failed to land with some heavy shots as Hruska went on to get the decision.

Head coach Derek Fitzpatrick is now hoping the success of Hruska will be the catalyst for increased activity at the gym going into the new year.

“The gym has had a quiet start to the new season with a few injuries but we are now looking forward to a busy new year with a growing squad and a new addition to the coaching staff in Steve Dorgan,” said Fitzpatrick.