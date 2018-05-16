Hruska beats Beynon to the punch to earn deserved win

Fitzpatrick’s Gym’s Simon Hruska continued his upward curve with a victory over the big-punching Ivan Beynon of Thames Valley Boxing Club.

Beynon, who had stopped his last opponent, came out with similar intent and the first round exploded into life straight from the bell with the Newbury boxer landing some heavy shots.

To Hruska’s credit he took his punishment well and it served to sharpen his focus, allowing him to find his distance and range in what was a round of two halves.

The second round saw both boxers throwing some spiteful punches. However, it was the Fitzpatrick’s man who was pipping his rival to the punch.

With Beynon behind, he came out swinging in the third round but Hruska remained composed and boxed his way to a deserved victory.