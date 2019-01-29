King all set for Le Mans after joining Jackie Chan DC Racing

Jordan King will make his debut in the World Endurance Championship after joining Jackie Chan DC Racing x Jota for the final three races of the 2018/19 FIA WEC Super Season.

Joining King for the next two races of the campaign, the 1000 Miles of Sebring and 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, will be David Heinemeier-Hansson and Will Stevens, with Heinemeier-Hansson and King competing the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a different driver soon to be announced.

The Harbury driver is looking forward to expanding his racing career and is confident Jackie Chan DC Racing is the perfect place for him to develop his skills.

“I’m really excited to be entering the World Endurance Championship with Jackie Chan DC Racing x Jota and expand my racing career into prototypes for the first time,” said King.

“The team have shown that they’re a dominant outfit, winning races and with both cars in the hunt for the championship.

“I’m sure there is a lot for me to learn from the team as we enter the final three races of the Super Season together.”

Having already committed to the Indy 500 this year, the 24-year-old will now race at two of the world’s biggest sporting events in a single calendar year and cannot wait to get under way.

“I have already had experience in several top-level championships and this is a fantastic opportunity for me to compete in some greats races in a completely different format that I’m used to.

“Every racing driver wants to race Le Mans and to be doing that alongside the Indy 500 this year makes for an extremely exciting challenge.”