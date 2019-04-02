Perfect six for Quartermaine as he lands the Midlands title

Cleary’s Gym’s Danny Quartermaine won his sixth Midlands elite title in Donnington on Sunday.

In action twice over the weekend, Quartermaine first boxed Lions ABC’s Ryan Howells, stopping him in the first round.

In the finals, he was matched with Solihull’s Dave Jones whose slow feet gave Quartermaine a chance to showcase his improved skills.

Switching and moving, Quartermaine, now blessed with a snappy jab, left Jones punching thin air to move into Friday’s pre-quarter-finals in Nottingham.

Stablemate Jake Finch can count himself unlucky after losing in a close contest to England boxer Scott Melvin (Eastside ABC).

Finch, who had beaten the experienced Redditch ABC boxer Darius Rabenda to reach the final, will challenge for the Central England elite belt later this month.