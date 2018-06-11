Sparks fly before Quartermaine provides the final fireworks

As usual, Danny Quartermaine provided the fireworks to round off the Cleary’s show on Friday night.

However, there were plenty of sparklers and firecrackers before Quartermaine on an excellent night of boxing for a packed-out crowd at Trident College.

Aman Kumar provided the performance of the night in his schoolboy clash with Bulkington Sports & Social Club’s Jordan Spencer, repeatedly picking his opponent off with jabs and then producing a string of combinations in the third round as Spencer tired to gain a unanimous victory.

The bout of the night, however, saw Jordan Tamara, in his last fight for Cleary’s before moving up to Sheffield to study, beat the previously unbeaten George Sutcliffe on points.

Tamara outboxed the Roy Richardson’s Boxing Academy fighter in the opening two rounds but the game Sutcliffe came out swinging in the third round to provide a rousing end to an enthralling contest.

While Quartermaine, Kumar and Tamara provided the fireworks, Ricky Atwal brought the guts, recovering from a sickening knockout in his last bout to beat Tafari Rouse (Pat Benson Boxing Academy).

With his previous defeat understandably fresh in his mind, Atwal produced a conservative display in the opening two rounds before relaxing into the contest with a confident final two minutes gaining him the nod from the judges.

Satveer Singh’s fitness showed in the latter stages of each of his three rounds as he got the better of Jamie Ledbury (Wodensburgh ABC), while fellow Cleary’s boxer Gary Mandizha claimed a unanimous victory in a cagey encounter against Coventry Boys’ Karifala Dore.

Former Commonwealth welterweight champion Frankie Gavin was ringside to watch Jay Turner outclass Cleary’s boxer Josh Finch in their 60kg encounter.

Finch deserves credit, however, for hanging in there against the Gavin-trained Turner after being on the receiving end of some brutal flurries in both the second and third rounds.

Harvey Calder (Cleary’s) and Danny Hashain (Coventry Boys ABC) had lit the fuse with an entertaining skills bout to open the evening and it was left to Quartermaine to bring the pyrotechnics in the final fight of the night.

The 20-year-old displayed his usual all-action style against Shea Field (Bulmershe ABC) but the come-forward fighter also boxed with intelligence to illuminate the evening.

And, amid the fireworks, we even had a rocket, with his raucous fans incurring the wrath of the emcee for their chanting as their man went on to claim a unanimous victory in what was his 60th amateur bout.