Warwick to benefit from the demise of Towcester

Racegoers will have an extra opportunity to enjoy the action at Warwick Racecourse after it was awarded a further raceday for this November.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced that Warwick will host a fixture on Thursday November 29 - taking the number of fixtures held at the racecourse this season up to 19.

The afternoon fixture has been transferred to Warwick from Towcester Racecourse, after the Northamptonshire venue went into administration earlier this year.

It will feature a seven-race strong card and comes just eight days after the Winter Warmer takes place on Wednesday, November 21.

Andre Klein, general manager at Warwick Racecourse, said: “We are very excited at the prospect of staging an additional fixture at Warwick on November 29 and want to give as many racegoers as possible the chance to enjoy the day.

“It’s another great opportunity for people to enjoy racing here at Warwick and we will be putting on reduced entry prices for this bonus fixture than our regular race days.”

Gates open at 10.05am ahead of the first race at 12.05pm.