Williams earns a semi-final spot

Lewis Williams has booked his place in tomorrow's EUBC Under-23 European Championships semi-final in Vladikavkaz, Russia.

After victory on Saturday against Ukrainian Robert Marton which took Williams into the quarters, the Cleary's Gym fighter then cruised to the last four with a unanimous decision against Slovakian David Michalek.

Williams started strongly and dominated the ring with his impressive jab.

Round two saw him up his game to apply pressure on the Slovakian and a neat combination early on gave Michalek a standing count.

The third saw him try to stop the Slovakian but his opponent was quite content to hold on for the points loss.

Williams has also been made number one seed for the Elite ABA finals where he will be joined by stable-mates Danny Quartermaine and Jake Finch.