Bains looking to build on World success in Canada

Warwick athlete Karenjeet Kaur Bains is returning to the international stage this weekend after securing her spot on Team England for the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in Canada.

The championships which take place in St John’s, Newfoundland on Canada’s far eastern coast, run from Sunday until September 2, with Bains competing in the under-63kg junior women’s class.

The 23-year-old is aiming to build on her performance at the World Championships in Sweden where she became first British Sikh female to represent Great Britain.

Bains achieved an impressive 387.5kg across three disciplines including a 140kg squat, 80kg bench press and 167.5kg deadlift to finish ninth.

Bains is no stranger to competing at the Commonwealth Games having first represented Team England aged 19 at the championships in Vancouver in 2015, where she broke two British records and placed fifth against many athletes four years her senior.

Bains, who credits her rapid rise to the coaching of her father, Kuldip Singh Bains, a former bodybuilder and powerlifter, is hoping to trump her performance by securing a podium finish and massive personal best in Canada.

She said: “It’s a true honour to have graced the stage in both the GB and upcoming England colours competing on the largest stages in powerlifting.

“Bringing home the medals would be the icing on the cake of the best year in my powerlifting career to date.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to make my family and friends proud but also hope that my example may encourage the younger generation to follow their dreams whatever that may be.”