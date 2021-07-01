Bowls news from Royal Leamington Spa, Home Guard, Southam and Lillington

.

ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA

Royal Leamington Spa faced a team from Rugby Thornfield in a 6-triples mixed match last weekend. Although Thornfield opened up an early 10 shot advantage, Spa quickly rallied and had regained parity by the halfway stage, from which point Spa went from strength to strength. Trailing 2-8 after 7 ends, the trio of Graham Parker, Christine Weare and Dave Turner took shot counts of 4 or more on 5 of the remaining ends to complete a remarkable turnaround and finish with a 30-12 win. Dick Williams, completed a similarly impressive second half surge, reversing a 4-9 deficit to complete a 26-14 success. With Mervyn Taylor (20-8) and Greville Reader (18-16) also taking victories, narrow defeats for Graham White (14-16) and Dave Wigman (20-22) were of little consequence as Spa finished with a comfortable overall win, 128-88.

In two midweek 3-triples matches, Spa ladies recorded two further victories. After making the short trip to Stratford to face Avon, once again Spa were slow to find their form but reversed early dropped shots to hold a slender halfway lead. Spa’s ability to score heavily proved decisive as they won on all rinks despite Avon winning more ends on each rink. Six shots on the eighth end helped Sandra Payne, Fran Parker and Janice White to a final score of 18-10, ten shots over the last 4 ends saw Christine Weare complete a 17-13 win and on the final rink, Sheena Harris ended 11-9 as Spa ran out the victors by 46 shots to 32.

In their second game of the week, Spa welcomed the ladies from Grange to Victoria Park and this time, were on form from the start. Val Roberts, Jane Whyatt and Enid Reece romped to a 29-6 win, whilst Weare (18-9) and Jenny Wickens (17-9) helped Spa complete their second whitewash in three days, by the convincing margin of 64 shots to 24. turn

LEAMINGTON HOME GUARD

Home Guard welcomed Banbury Central to Victoria Park on Tuesday for a new fixture this year with a 4 Triples fixture which narrowly went Home Guards way with a score line of 60-52. The Guard achieved two winning rinks the highest going to Mike Harrison supported by Pete Warren and Alan Rawlinson, this close fought match had a 8-6 lead after 9 ends however despite a second half rally by the Banbury, the Guard managed a 19-10 win. Pete Larkin assisted by Colin Chamberlain and Brian Smith only managed a single shot victory having been up 8-5 at the halfway stage, Banbury fought back to concede a 13-12 win to the home side. Martin Bayley with Mike Davies and John McDermott held on for a a 14-14 draw after a very close match. Les Woodfield had the only defeat going down 14-16 after being 2 shots down at 9 ends

Home Guard’s annual trophy tussle with Avenue at Victoria Park on Thursday with a 5 rink triples luckily went Home Guards way with a final score line of 89-82. The second leg will follow in September. The Guard achieved four winning rinks the highest going to Denis Crossfield supported by Neil Duxbury and Roy Scott who were never headed being 5 shots up at the half way stage and finishing with a score of 25 -14 over John Harris’s rink. Les Woodfield and Keith Lewis had a pairs encounter and finished 25-13 after holding the lead throughout. Mike Hall with Mike Davies and Brian Smith had a close low score encounter finishing 14-8 in the end. Mike Harrison suffered the only defeat at the hands of Daniel Ellicott’s trio going down 14-17.

SOUTHAM

Southam were narrowly beaten in their mixed match at home to Rugby Police

43-47.

The only winning rink was skipped by Ron Walton with John Dover, Jim Lyne, Jamie Langston who were in commanding form throughout their match leading from the start 11-4 up at 10 ends winning 22-9.

Bob Jardine (skip) Sheila Lyne, Peter Godfrey, Velisa Brown had a tight game 6-8 down at 10 ends losing 13-16.

Aubrey Brown (skip) Barbara Godfrey, Arnold Goad, Heather Brooks came out second best in their game losing 8-22.

They also suffered a heavy defeat in their KDL match away at Warwick Boat Club 39-69.

The only winning rink was skipped by Aubrey Brown with Sue Thornicroft, Brian Meacham, Velisa Brown who were 5-11 down at 10 ends but came back to win 16-14.

Denis Ward (skip) Heather Tredgold, David Adnitt, Carol Bradley were 8-10 down at 10 ends and lost 11-22.

Bob Jardine (skip) , Tony Hoffman, Sheila Lyne, Ken Tredgold were completely outplayed by the home team 4-23 down at 10 ends losing 12-33.They reed to winning form in their home Coventry 6 match against Rugby Thornfield winning 53-48

The highest winning rink was skipped by Ron Walton with Aubery Brown, Stuart Dunne, Ian Maule who were in control throughout their game 14-10 up at 10 ends winning 23-14.

Ted Coupe (skip) Denis Ward, Terry Dunne, Ken Tredgold were in a tough game 6-12 down at 10 ends they slowly pulled back to get over the line by one shot

17-16.

Bob Jardine (skip) Stuart Rowley, Colin Baldwin, John Dover were 12-5 up at 10 ends but lost their way over the remaining ends to lose 13-18..

LILLINGTON

LBC (Home) v Southam Friendly 4 rinks Southam won 79-53

Tom McGreavy, Jim Melville, Grace Gallagher and skip Dave Golder trailed 5-1 at 10 ends pulled back to 12 all at the 17th end only for visitorsAubrey Brown rink win remaining ends for a 12-17 victory

Liz Leddy, Paul Wakem, June Sibbick and skip Tony Stafford got off to a poor start trailing 0-21 at 10 ends but rallied to steady the second period contest but still lost 11-28 against a Ted Coupe rink

Alan Wiggins, Jean Redgate, Fred Bannister and skip Keith Francis trailed 4-7 to a Southam rink skipped by Stuart Rowley from Southam but a late surge by the visitors ensured a 11-21 win