Edwards braves rain and blisters to finish fourth in Oxford Half Marathon

While the Great Eastern Half Marathon was stopped because of a security alert just after the start and the Birmingham Half was cut short for the same reason, all the 6,839 finishers had to cope with in Sunday’s Oxford Half Marathon was a torrential downpour from start to finish.

Leamington C & AC had five runners on the start line and all acquitted themselves well.

In the week she was notified that she and Monica Williamson has been selected to represent England Masters in the Home Countries cross-country international at Liverpool in November, Kelly Edwards was among the elite on the start line.

Already soaked through, she made her usual determined start but found herself back in fourth place in the ladies’ race despite a fast 37min 36sec split at the 10k point.

She said: “The rain was so heavy between miles nine and ten it was almost impossible to see.”

Her wet shoes rubbed her feet and the last five miles were endured in pain as blisters grew.

Despite that she hung on to finish 61st overall and fourth lady (2nd W40) in 81:28, just 24 seconds slower than her personal best, set last year in ideal conditions.

The ladies’ race winner was Stephanie Davis, who was second British lady in this year’s London Marathon, with her time of 72:57 a new lifetime best.

Also having an outstanding race was C&AC’s Megan Rothman who slashed three minutes off her personal best to finish 149th overall and 12th lady in 86:58.

Saffia del Torre worked hard to finish 128th in the ladies’ race, with Tejay de Kretser clocking 2:19:49.

C&AC’s Isaac Rothman narrowly missed out on a PB, with his time of 76:46 placing him 12th in a high quality race which was won by Alex Milne in 67:31.

Spa Striders were represented by by Ben Cohen (1:36:33), Jo Moffat (1:39:36), Ian Davis (1:39:51), Mark Hone (1:48:10), Emma Bish and Anne-Claire Bennion (2:07:13) and Lisa Edgerton (2:15:22).