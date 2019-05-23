Harrison Masters her rivals to gain Midlands 10 Championship

Leamington C&AC’s Sue Harrison was crowned Midland Masters 10 mile champion for a third time after an impressive run at the Burton 10.

After being part of the record-breaking Hilly 100 team the previous Sunday, Harrison made the journey to Staffordshire for a two-lap course which centred on the parks and pathways alongside the River Trent.

Harrison in race action.

Starting strongly behind the lead group of men she led the ladies’ race for the first two miles but had to give way to Great Britain under-23 triathlete Emma Pick from Peel Road Runners.

Despite feeling the effects of the previous week’s ten-miler in her legs, Harrison ran a strong race to finish second lady, first in the masters’ category and 37th overall in 67min 18sec.

Peel won the ladies’ race in 63:59.

Spa Striders’ Claire Davidson shrugged off the effects of the previous night’s club awards evening to finish sixth lady in the Worcester Half Marathon on Sunday in 1:39:08 .

George Crawford

Davidson was also second in her age category and 51st overall.

Ian Beasley was the first of three Kenilworth Runners, finishing 108th in 1:45:25.

Catherine Atkinson was 259th in 2:00:13, with Emily Lomax (2:10:30) 374th.

Spa Striders’ Mike Cox (3:55:44) and Paul Harris (4:12:05) ran the full marathon, with Cox finishing fifth and Harris ninth in their age categories.

Kenilworth Runners’ Andrew Hudson was 105th in the marathon in 4:24:01.

Runners duo Stephen Chalkley and Neil Smith ran the Race the Tide event on the south Devon coast on Sunday.

Chalkley completed the long marathon (28.5 miles) in 6:39:05 and Smith ran the long half-marathon (15.5m) in 3:07:01.

Kenilworth Runners’ Nick Williams finished 61st in the Chester Half Marathon on Sunday in a time of 82:32.

The race was won by Mo Rezeq of Altrincham AC in 64:28.

Spa Striders men’s captain Chris McKeown came in first at the Firkin 5 in Hook Norton for the third successive year after clocking 31min 36sec.

Kenilworth Runners’ Ollie Flippance was runner-up in 32:00, with clubmate Martin Dorrill fifth.

Debbie Streets was happy with 11th lady in a time of 45min, while Kerrie Flippance was 14th lady in just under 46 minutes, a time she was also delighted with having picked up an injury after running the Manchester Marathon.

Dave Pettifer led home a quartet of Kenilworth Runners at the Blisworth 5 mile last Friday, the first race in the East Midlands Grand Prix Series.

Pettifer clocked 35min 6sec to finish 167th from 449 finishers.

Louise Andrews was 178th in 35:36, with Tom Dable clocking 46:05 and Pauline Dable 50:02.

Leamington C&AC’s Elaine Sherwin made a welcome return to competitive action with a time of 36:08, with clubmate Alex Montgomery coming home in 38:51.

The race was won by Haydn Arnall of Rugby & Northants AC in a time of 26:22.

Kenilworth Runners’ George Crawford continued his excellent form with a new half-marathon personal best of 76min 3sec to finish in ninth position in the Great Manchester Run Half Marathon on Sunday.

Clubmate Lucy Williams also ran a new PB (by three minutes) finishing in a time of 1:47:51.

The race was won by Carl Hardman of Salford AC in 69:17.

Ian Baynes of Kenilworth Runners ran his fifth marathon of 2019 at the ASICS Windemere Marathon, completing the challenging, hilly course in 3:57:03 to finish 223rd overall and 185th MV45 from 1,006 entrants.

On Saturday, Spa Striders’ Nigel Fox clocked 51:06 to finish fourth in his category at the scenic Down to the Wyre 10k. He was joined by clubmate Ves Hill (1:12:52).