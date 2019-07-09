Holland wins Leamington Half Marathon after warming up with ten marathons

Extreme endurance athlete Adam Holland took it easy on Sunday to win the Leamington Spa Half Marathon.

The Tavistock AC runner and Kids Run Free ambassador came into the race less than 24 hours after completing the Great Barrow Challenge which saw him complete ten trail marathons in ten days.

Enjoying the drop down to 13.1 miles, the 32-year-old saw off a strong field to win the second running of the Leamington Half in 73min 58sec.

Portuguese firefighter Valter Fonseca was runner-up in 74:42, with Spa Striders’ Neil Smith leading the home challenge to finish third in 75:10.

The trip up from Plymouth proved worthwhile for ladies’ race winner Katie Deards who finished in 86:12 to pip Leamington C&AC’s Natalie Bhangal by 23 seconds.

Bhangal’s clubmate Hannah Thorne was third in 87:31 and there were more than 1600 finishers.