Olympic archery results so far for Naomi Folkard and Tom Hall

Tom Hall (Picture Getty Images)

Olympic archers Naomi Folkard and Tom Hall have been shooting in the opening weekend of competition in Tokyo 2020

In the individual ranking on Friday Leamington’s Folkard scored 629 for 47th, with Korea’s San Ankor topping the list with 680.

Folkard is drawn against China’s Jiaxin Wu in the early hours of Wednesday morning (1008 in Japan) in the eliminations.

Naomi Folkard (Picture Getty Images)

Kenilworth’s Hall hit 649 for 48th in the men's event with Japan’s Hiroki Muto heading the field in 678.

Hall will now meet Md Ruman Shana of Bangladesh in the early hours of Tuesday morning (1048 in Japan) at Yumenoshima Final Field in the 1/32 eliminations.

Before then, Great Britain’s men’s team take on Indonesia in the 1/8 Eliminations in the early hours of Monday morning (1016 in Japan) seeking a place in the quarter-finals.

Great Britain’s women’s team missed out on progressing in the eliminations when they were beaten 5-3 by Italy on Sunday in a very close match.

Folkard, Sarah Bettles and Bryony Pitman won the first set 52-51.