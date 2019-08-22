The Goulds celebrate a decade of Race The Train visits with a bagful of golds

The Gould family, who all run for Leamington C&AC, competed in their tenth Race the Train at the weekend with three of them taking first places.

The race, held along the Tallyllyn Steam Railway in Tywyn, Wales, sees runners racing the steam train in a festival of running.

Steven Taylor and Adam Notley show off their medals.

Phil Gould decided to try the 5.5 mile Dolgoch Challenge this year, this being the only race he had yet to compete in.

Gould did not disappoint, crossing the line in first place in a time of 31min 50sec.

Melanie and James Gould ran the three-mile Tynllwynhen challenge, with James finishing second overall in a time of 19:17 but claiming first prize in his age category.

Sister Mel was also first in her age category in 21:23.

Laura Gould opted for the 14-mile Rotary Challenge alongside friend and Kenilworth Runners athlete Claire Goult.

The route sees runners run seven miles up the valley before returning along more trickier terrain, with both ladies crossing the line in 2:27:23.

Another Leamington C&AC family were also present, with Howard Roden returning for a third time.

Roden, who had yet to beat the train, took on the 14-mile race and was finally successful in his quest, clocking 1:43:25.

He got in almost five minutes ahead of the train and was able to make it down on to the platform to meet his family who had been watching from the train having run in the three-mile event earlier that day.

Archie Lane ran a strong race, finishing fifth overall in 20:01, while Isla Lane clocked 23:25 for 23rd position.

Their mum, Kate Hipkin, crossed the line in 27:25.

Spa Striders Adam Notley and Steve Taylor also took on the train in the 14-mile Rotary Challenge with Notley coming home in 1:41;49 to beat the train and Taylor clocking 1:51:06 to just miss out.

Leamington C&AC’s Leonie Holt crossed the line in 2:21:47.

Kenilworth Runners’ Ben Taylor, pictured, finished third in the Massey Corporate 5k on Wednesday August 14 in 16min 23sec, helping Severn Trent Water to first mixed team.

Kenilworth Runners’ Emma Ford was first lady in 18:50, with Marie Matthews third in 19:52. Emma Garnett was fifth lady in 20:21.

Pete Matthews (46th in 20:57) and Clive Pearce (54th in 21:31) completed the Kenilworth Runners contingent.

The all-Spa Strider team of Jaguar Landrover employees (Ian Allen, Chris Liddle and Chris McKeown) took the overall team trophy in a combined time of just over 50 minutes, with McKeown dipping under 17 minutes for the first time.

The race was won by Mo Mohammad of Coventry Godiva Harriers in 15:31. Meanwhile, Spa Striders’ Shaun Martin completed the Windsor 5k in 23.13 for a one-minute personal best.