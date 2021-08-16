Warwickshire bowlers celebrate another Middle England win
Victory for County ladies over Northamptonshire
Report: Jenny Corn Photographs: Carol Norton
Warwickshire Celebrate another MEL Win
The last of the Middle England League games against Northamptonshire was another resounding success for Warwickshire as they took the honours 140-106, winning on four of the six rinks giving them 13-4 points in the league table.
Winning rink went to Sue Hornsby with Donna Kerr (both Lillington), Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry) and Di Medhurst (Stoke) who lost 3 points on the first end but after that never looked back as they soared to a 35-8 win.
Yvonne Pick (Welford) with Dawn Horne, Jenny Wickens and Janice White (all RLS) were 7 shots down after the first two ends but 5 shots on the 4th end lifted their spirits and they too never looked back as they went on to win 26-15.
Moira Parsons with Wendy Holloway (both Welford), Sharon Keal (Snitterfield) and Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) were in control throughout and eventually finished 24-14.
Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Lynne Innes (Stratford), Sigrid Thomas (Rugby Thornfield) and Elaine Taylor (Stoke) were level 8 all at 10 ends but managed to pull away in the second half to win 24-16.
Chris Cooke (Southam) with Christine Harding (Rugby Thornfield), Jayne Henfrey (Lillington) and Mary Wheildon (Warwick Boat Club) weren’t so fortunate losing 13-24.
Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Pippa Mace (Lillington), Aleen Shuttleworth ( Stoke) and Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) picked up 6 shots on the second end but weren’t able to retain the momentum and a come back later in the game wasn’t sufficient to prevent them trailing 18-29.